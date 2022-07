Can AMD Continue to Outsell Intel in This Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the current state of the consumer CPU market, and how much it has dropped compared to a year ago. In the past few months, AMD has outsold Intel in specific markets, but it is not game over for Intel. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 1, 2022. The video was published on July 4, 2022.Continue reading