|
10.08.2023 12:45:00
Can AMD Dethrone Nvidia as an AI King? This One Chart Shows If It Can.
In the world of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reigns supreme. However, another competitor also has a solid AI product lineup: AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). While AMD's technology isn't at the same level as Nvidia's in the AI space, it's still quite good and is often considered by many clients before spending significantly on a data center.As the AI revolution becomes a more popular business topic, AMD has focused more on the technology. But has it done enough to unseat Nvidia? Or is AMD just the annoying little brother? Let's find out.The one piece of business news that kicked off the entire AI investment storm was Nvidia's second-quarter 2024 guidance for 64% revenue growth. It saw a massive demand for AI-related products, and management felt confident enough in the trend to offer bombshell guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 234,00
|0,63%
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|100,68
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|380,90
|-1,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: Dow leichter erwartet -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen dürften leicht nachgeben. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.