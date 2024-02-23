|
23.02.2024 12:24:00
Can AMD Dethrone Nvidia as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) development of high-end data center GPUs for processing machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks has turned it into a hypergrowth stock over the past couple of years. All of the world's leading AI companies -- including ChatGPT's developer OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, and Amazon -- use Nvidia GPUs.Nvidia's first-mover advantage and its lack of meaningful competitors made it one of the easiest ways to profit from the expansion of the AI market. But Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia's biggest competitor in the gaming GPU market, is also turning its gaze toward the AI market. Could AMD eventually dethrone Nvidia as the leader in AI chips?
