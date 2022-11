Can Amplitude Amplify Your Portfolio Returns?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Enterprise software stocks can get overlooked by investors because they aren't consumer-facing. In other words, everyday people and consumers may never hear about them. But data analytics company Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) could be an enterprise software stock worth getting familiar with.The company features solid fundamentals throughout its business. While it won't blow you away with spectacular top-line growth, Amplitude is winning over big-time brands and has a clear path to long-term growth. Here is what you need to know about this rising star.Amplitude is a product analytics company; it operates a software platform that helps companies gather and analyze data about their business to make decisions. For example, a business using Amplitude could run a promotion and get real-time insights into its performance, conversion rates, etc. Amplitude competes with Alphabet, which owns Google Analytics. However, Amplitude claims that its platform is so much more flexible that it's in its own software category it calls Digital Optimization.Continue reading