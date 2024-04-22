|
22.04.2024 16:15:00
Can Apple Afford Its $108 Billion in Long-Term Debt?
In the past 10 years, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have crushed the Nasdaq Composite index. Strong financial results have propelled this business to a $2.6 trillion market capitalization.Despite this impressive performance, some investors might worry that this dominant tech enterprise carries $108 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet. That gargantuan figure alone would qualify as the world's 139th-most-valuable company.Can Apple afford this massive amount of debt?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)