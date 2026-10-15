Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
15.10.2026 09:30:00
Can Apple Overtake Nvidia as the World's Largest Company in 2027?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has closed the gap with first-place Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the world's largest company. Apple is about ready to cross the $5 trillion valuation threshold, while Nvidia has faltered a bit in recent days and is valued at just under $5.5 trillion. But can Apple overtake Nvidia over the next year?
As long as the artificial intelligence build-out progresses as every company has guided for, I'd say the answer is a resounding "No." Nvidia's growth will be too much for Apple to compete with, resulting in Nvidia opening a commanding lead that may never be closed.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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15.10.26
|Meta and Apple team up on AI model tailored for Mac computers (Financial Times)
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14.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|OpenAI claims employee sent secret device information to Apple (Financial Times)
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13.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Apple auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 360 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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13.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 im Minus (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Apple-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|27 760,00
|1,02%
|Apple Inc.
|305,40
|-0,57%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|193,80
|-2,21%
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