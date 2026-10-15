Can Apple Overtake Nvidia as the World's Largest Company in 2027?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has closed the gap with first-place Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the world's largest company. Apple is about ready to cross the $5 trillion valuation threshold, while Nvidia has faltered a bit in recent days and is valued at just under $5.5 trillion. But can Apple overtake Nvidia over the next year?

As long as the artificial intelligence build-out progresses as every company has guided for, I'd say the answer is a resounding "No." Nvidia's growth will be too much for Apple to compete with, resulting in Nvidia opening a commanding lead that may never be closed.

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