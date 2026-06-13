Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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13.06.2026 02:41:00
Can Apple Stock Double to $600 in 5 Years?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is certainly a favorite among the investment community. That's because it has been a major driver of portfolio returns. It helps to have Warren Buffett's endorsement, as the consumer tech titan makes up more than 20% of Berkshire Hathaway's public equities portfolio.This "Magnificent Seven" stock has rocketed 134% higher over the trailing five-year period (as of June 11). It's now 6% off its all-time high, with shares trading for $295 today.Can Apple stock effectively double to reach $600 in five years? It would require a compound annual growth rate of at least 15% with stable valuation multiples.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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