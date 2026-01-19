Apple Aktie

Can Apple Stock Reach $350 in 2026?

Since it first purchased Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in early 2016, Berkshire Hathaway has registered a fantastic gain on this investment. It's arguably one of Warren Buffett's best capital allocation decisions in recent memory, an idea that worked out extremely well for the Oracle of Omaha.Maybe there are more gains ahead, even though Apple is a gargantuan enterprise that sports a $3.8 trillion market cap. Can Apple stock reach $350 per share in 2026? Here's how investors should be thinking about this company as we look toward the rest of the year.
