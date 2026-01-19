Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
19.01.2026 19:00:00
Can Apple Stock Reach $350 in 2026?
Since it first purchased Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in early 2016, Berkshire Hathaway has registered a fantastic gain on this investment. It's arguably one of Warren Buffett's best capital allocation decisions in recent memory, an idea that worked out extremely well for the Oracle of Omaha.Maybe there are more gains ahead, even though Apple is a gargantuan enterprise that sports a $3.8 trillion market cap. Can Apple stock reach $350 per share in 2026? Here's how investors should be thinking about this company as we look toward the rest of the year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
15.01.26
|Goldman Sachs-Aktie im Plus: Milliardengewinn dank Ausstieg aus Apple-Card-Geschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
15.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Abschied von Apple Card hebt Gewinn von Goldman Sachs - Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)
|
15.01.26
|Apple sits out AI arms race to play kingmaker between Google and OpenAI (Financial Times)
|
14.01.26
|Apple-Aktie fällt: Nutzerdaten werden nicht fürs KI-Training genutzt (dpa-AFX)
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Apple legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.26
|Alphabet übersteigt 4-Bllionen-Dollar-Schwelle beim Börsenwert: Apple-Deal als Kurstreiber für die Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Adobe-Aktie fällt tief: Apple konkurriert mit Adobe und Co mit Abo für Kreativ-Apps (dpa-AFX)
|
13.01.26