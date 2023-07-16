|
16.07.2023 15:23:00
Can Artificial Intelligence Deliver for Uber and DoorDash Investors?
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) quickly became a disruptive technology in the food delivery space, and its embrace of emerging tech continues to be a driving factor behind its success. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) uses its Uber AI division to integrate new developments into its platform and continue to streamline its works.Both of these companies stand to benefit from widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and the rapid pace of innovation in this new field of generative technology. Let's see what this could all mean for investors.DoorDash Engineering identifies five areas where generative AI can make a huge difference. It starts in customer assistance, learning from inputs to simplify and enhance customer input and operation of its app and related tools. By tailoring interactive discovery with machine learning, DoorDash can also make better recommendations based on individual preferences. Personalization can now go beyond simple memorization of preferences, instead making inferences from previous inputs to better suit the needs of each customer. Continue reading
