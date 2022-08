Can Astra Really Compete With Rocket Lab?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a little over a year ago -- 13 months, to be precise -- former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) turned "new space" company Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got its own ticker on the Nasdaq Composite, becoming a viable public investment option for space investors. It's been mostly downhill since.The downfall of the multiple companies that went public via SPAC IPO during the pandemic has been well documented, but Astra's plunge was especially steep. Since its July 1, 2021, public debut, share prices of Astra have fallen nearly 85%, including getting rocked for a 17.7% loss on Aug. 5, the day after the company reported its Q2 2022 financial results.