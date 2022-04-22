CAN AUGMENTED REALITY SAVE THE "REAL" WORLD?

Beekman 1802 predicts virtual technology will be the solution to sustainable packaging

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty industry generates more than 120 billion units of packaging every year, with more than 14 million tons of microplastics ending up in the ocean, drinking water and food supply. What if technology could change all that? What if brands did away with lavish, excessive, and wasteful packaging, and instead opted for sustainable materials and technology like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) for education and experience? Beekman 1802, a brand founded on Kindness with products powered by goat milk science, believes this is the future of the beauty industry and the way forward for our planet, today on Earth Day 2022 and every day after that.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's how reliant the world is on mobile devices, with phone sales surging during that time and increased use of mobile-based augmented experiences across all demographics. Beekman 1802, an early adopter when it comes to new disruptions, thinks this record-level of technology adoption opens the door for significant possibilities. Namely, that augmented reality will soon be leveraged as an innovative way to reduce waste in consumer packaging and visual merchandising. The brand is already testing immersive AR technology on the packaging of its Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 collection, which launched in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland in March 2022. To further explore using cutting-edge technology, the brand will transform its Mercantile in Sharon Springs, NY into a Regency-inspired floral extravaganza with augmented reality.

Dr. Brent Ridge, Co-founder of Beekman 1802 and inaugural member of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty advisory council, has been inspired to think about product packaging and sustainability in a futuristic way by going back to basics and innovating from there.

"Packaging in the beauty industry has to accomplish three basic purposes: protect the product during transit and while on display, educate the consumer, and enhance the consumer experience," said Dr. Ridge. "Think about how much waste could be prevented if we replaced educational inserts and packaging embellishments with cutting edge technology. Given the post-pandemic consumer has already demonstrated a growing level of comfort with engaging this way, we believe this is a viable solution to more sustainable beauty packaging.

"As a company, Beekman 1802 is constantly exploring new opportunities for sustainability," said Jill Scalamandre, Beekman 1802's CEO. "No matter what steps we take, we always feel that we can do more and do better, and we believe that technology can help us do that."

Beekman 1802 will continue exploring ground-breaking ways to integrate technology into all packaging and retail experiences to minimize its environmental footprint.

Dr. Brent Ridge and Beekman 1802 co-founder, Josh Kilmer-Purcell, will be featured speakers at the upcoming CEW conference, State of the Retail Industry: Solutions for Now and the Future on May 4, 2022, discussing to use of augmented technology for immersive and interactive experiences.

About Beekman 1802:

Beekman 1802 is a Clinically Kind skincare company that uses goat milk to nourish the skin's microbiome. The company's mission is to be Kind to skin, Kind to planet, and Kind to community, and it emerged as the #1 clean beauty brand launch at Ulta Beauty during the pandemic.

