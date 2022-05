Can Beyond Meat Turn Things Around Next Week?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have had good reason to be pessimistic about Beyond Meat 's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock in recent months. The company reported surprisingly weak sales trends in each of its last two quarterly announcements, and these pressures suggest more than just a modest growth hangover compared to soaring demand for plant-based meat products in earlier phases of the pandemic.Consumers seem less willing to try its meat substitute offerings at the grocery store, which might signal weaker demand at restaurant chains.Beyond Meat in February predicted that demand will improve throughout 2022 as it ramps up its marketing and the pace of its product launches. That forecast will see its first big test when the company announces its Q1 earnings results in just a few days.Continue reading