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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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08.06.2026 19:05:00
Can Beyond Meat's Pivot to Protein Drinks Change the Investment Thesis?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has faced an uncertain future for some time. As sales of its plant-based meat products have plummeted, the stock has lost more than 99% of its value as consumers and investors alike lost confidence in the company.Now, Beyond Meat has attempted to pivot into the protein drink market. Amid that move, the question for investors is whether that strategic pivot changes the investment thesis for Beyond Meat or merely delays an inevitable decline.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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