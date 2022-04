Can Blockbuster Films Carry the Load for AMC in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 4. The movie theater chain is bouncing back after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut its doors to moviegoers. Unsurprisingly, the shutdowns crippled revenue and required emergency measures to keep the company afloat. Fortunately for shareholders, movie theaters were allowed to reopen, and studios brought blockbusters back to the big screen. Massive hits have helped AMC boost ticket sales and revenue, but will the popular titles be enough to fill AMC's theaters in 2022? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading