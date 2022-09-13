|
13.09.2022 16:45:00
Can Blue Apron Stock Stave Off Shareholder Starvation?
Most meme stocks seem to have one notable commonality -- weak competitive moats. GameStop's game stores appeared headed for obsolescence amid increased game downloads. At the same time, movie theater chains like AMC Entertainment face increased competition from other film-watching options.Now, meme investors have increasingly turned their attention to Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN). But while intense meme interest can potentially help Blue Apron raise capital, it will likely do little to improve the fundamentals of the meal kit company.Blue Apron's June 2017 IPO brought it significant attention. On the surface, healthy, ready-made meals may appeal to an increasingly busy public that wants to eat nutritional foods.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
