|
18.07.2022 15:17:00
Can Boeing Catch Up to SpaceX in 2022?
May was a mighty month for Boeing (NYSE: BA) as the company raced back into space with a (mostly) successful uncrewed test flight of its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Granted, SpaceX still holds a commanding lead over Boeing regarding human spaceflight, having put 25 humans in orbit since conducting its own uncrewed test flight back in 2019, versus zero humans for Boeing.But Boeing's aiming to whittle away at SpaceX's lead -- maybe as soon as this year -- and set itself up to begin generating revenue from manned spaceflight missions in future years.Boeing's May "OFT-2" test flight marked the culmination of more than two years of work getting Starliner to fly straight. Although the uncrewed mission didn't go off completely without a hitch, it was close enough that last month NASA felt confident in naming two astronauts -- mission commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams -- to fly aboard Starliner in Boeing's upcoming Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!