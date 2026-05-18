Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
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18.05.2026 04:30:00
Can Brookfield Corporation Stock Double From Here? Here's What Its Plan Value Says.
Most investors focus on earnings or asset value when valuing a stock. Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) wants you to focus on something else.It tracks a metric called plan value per share, which is its estimate of the business's value based primarily on long-term cash flows. That metric doesn't necessarily move much in any single quarter, but over time, it can offer a better picture of how the company is really performing.The idea is simple: If Brookfield grows its plan value, its share price will follow that over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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