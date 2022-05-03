|
03.05.2022 17:07:00
Can Campbell Soup Produce Double-Digit Investment Returns?
Many investors are looking for "safety" amid the turmoil that's gripped the stock market in recent weeks and months. Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) seems to fit that bill. The company's name-brand soups and other strong brands like Prego, Pace, and V8 line grocery store shelves and have been a go-to for consumers for years.Safety is often code for "stable share price," and Campbell Soup's stock has held up better than many growth stocks, roughly flat over the past year. However, most investors still want solid returns -- who doesn't want their cake and to eat it too? So can Campbell Soup build wealth for investors?Here's why this "safe" stock might actually cost investors over the long run.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
