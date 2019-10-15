CAN Capital Announces New CCO

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that we have hired David Lafferty as CAN Capital's new Chief Credit Officer (CCO.) Lafferty brings his expertise in commercial lending, business development, operational planning and profit & loss management to the CAN Capital team.

Lafferty has over twenty years of proven experience providing financial services to small businesses. He is the former Vice President of Capital Markets and Credit and Risk Management at Marlin Business Bank. In that role, he has assisted small businesses in obtaining the capital they need to operate and grow, with a special focus on helping businesses finance the lease or purchase of equipment. Lafferty is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, and a member of the Equipment Leasing and Financing Association (ELFA) Small Ticket Advisory Council.

"I have focused my entire career on serving the small business owner as they are the backbone of the United States economy. Being given the opportunity to join this team in a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and gaining significant market share is extremely exciting. I am really looking forward to joining an already very talented workforce as we take CAN Capital to the next level," said Lafferty.

Ed Siciliano, CAN's CEO, had this to say about the new hire: "I'm very excited to welcome Dave to CAN Capital. He will be joining a strong group of talented people focused on Risk and Credit Underwriting and applying his deep experience in small business lending to calibrate CAN's 20-year proven credit models. We all welcome Dave and feel fortunate to have him join."

A Philadelphia native who now resides in New Jersey, Lafferty is the proud father of twin sons. When he isn't helping small businesses succeed, you'll find Lafferty golfing or riding motorcycles, or on the water boating and fishing in Punta Gorda Isles, Florida.

Please join us in welcoming new CCO David Lafferty, who, along with our dedicated group of CAN Capital team members, is ready to support our mission of helping every small business succeed.

