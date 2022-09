Can Carnival Get Cruise Line Stocks Back on Track?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It took the world's largest cruise line a long time to get back on track, but investors don't see it that way. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have surrendered nearly half of their value in 2022, down 65% since hitting a post-pandemic peak in the springtime of last year. Carnival isn't alone.Smaller rivals are also taking in their fair share of water. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are down 49% and 56%, respectively, from last year's high-water marks. Can the cruise ship operators bounce back? We'll get a good glimpse on the state of the industry when Carnival reports fresh financials later this month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading