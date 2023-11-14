|
14.11.2023 14:54:18
Can Carnival Stock Double by 2025?
Despite a strong recovery in the industry, top cruise stocks still trade well off their pre-pandemic highs. Many investors are interested in the leader Carnival (NYSE: CCL) since it's a familiar name in the cruise industry and might have the most to gain from continued growth in leisure travel.Carnival is coming off a stellar quarterly update in September that showed revenue and adjusted profit exceeding expectations. This is exactly what the stock needed after falling sharply off its summer highs.Share prices are up year to date but they are down 35% from the recent peak. The share price could return over 50% just by moving back to its 52-week high of $19.55, but the stock could have more upside looking ahead to 2025.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carnival plc
|12,03
|3,00%
|Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh
|11,80
|1,72%