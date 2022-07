Can Carnival Stock Recover or Are More Rough Waters Ahead?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some companies just can't catch a break. COVID-19 was perhaps the worst disaster the cruise industry has ever and will ever face. There isn't a reasonable or enjoyable way to travel aboard a packed ship during a global health crisis. Operations were completely shut down or very limited for a long time. Sales for some quarters were reduced to almost nothing, relatively.Just as life and travel were beginning to return to normalcy, recession fears and plummeting consumer sentiment are the latest challenges companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) face.Naturally, people spend less on luxuries during economic uncertainty. The consumer-sentiment gauge is a leading indicator of near-term spending. Just how bad is it now? As shown below, it is lower than during March 2020 and the Great Recession. Continue reading