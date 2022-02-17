|
17.02.2022 16:49:00
Can Caterpillar Support Its Dividend?
Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) 2021 is probably best described as a rebound year. That's left it entering 2022 in a strong position, and the company is offering a generous 2.2% dividend yield, which is well above the S&P 500 Index's 1.3% yield. But how safe is this dividend? Here's a quick look at some key numbers.Caterpillar had revenue of $51 billion in 2021, up a huge 22% from 2020, when the top line came in at $41.7 billion. Adjusted earnings last year were $10.81 per share, up from $6.56 in 2020. That's a pretty nice improvement, and the company's operating profit margin improved to 13.5% in 2021 from 10.9% the prior year, despite the inflationary headwinds this heavy equipment maker faced.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
