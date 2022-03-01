|
01.03.2022 17:07:00
Can Celsius Justify Its High-Energy Price Tag?
Energy drink company Monster is one of the market's greatest all-time performing stocks, appreciating enough to turn a $10,000 IPO investment into more than $400 million today. But these success stories are rare, and investors should take comparisons to companies like Monster lightly.That said, there's a lot to like about another energy drink company called Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). The stock has crushed the market, up more than 1,100% since January 2020. It may not end up as big as Monster, but here's why the stock can keep winning moving forward.Step one for any consumer product is to penetrate retail channels; you can't sell a product that nobody sees. Celsius has done a good job of building relationships with many key retail channels in the United States, including big-box retailers, fitness centers, convenience stores, and more. The company has more than 118,000 points of sale established in the U.S.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!