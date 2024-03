Can Celsius Stock Energize Your Portfolio?

Energy drink consumption has long been driven by younger male consumers, so, not surprisingly, companies like Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) have marketed mainly to this demographic. However, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has also been able to draw in female consumers through its marketing efforts, offering flavors such as Peach Vibe and Watermelon and a formula designed to boost the human body's metabolism. As a result, the company's customers are evenly split between males and females. Why should this matter to investors? Because Celsius has been able to drive a whole new category of consumers to its energy drinks, which, in turn, is driving market share gains and exceptional revenue growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel