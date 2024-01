Can Celsius Stock Outperform the Market Over the Next 5 Years? It Has a Surprisingly Simple Path.

Over the last five years, shares of energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are up almost 4,200%, turning a $10,000 investment into over $420,000. Regretfully, I'll admit that I dismissed this investment opportunity when it first crossed my radar.I dismissed it because I was already familiar with Celsius stock from more than a decade ago. Back then, it was a penny stock with huge losses, and its products consistently failed to gain traction with consumers. I figured these things were still true of Celsius five years ago, and speculators were pumping the stock up unsustainably.Had I taken two seconds to look, I would have realized that Celsius's business had undergone a radical transformation. Its distribution had increased exponentially, and its brand awareness was consequently soaring. Everything has continued on a positive trajectory in recent years. Now, it has over $1.1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue, and it's in better financial shape than it's ever been.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel