Can ChargePoint and Blink Charging Beat the Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

EV charging companies have been favorites for investors over the last few years, but they haven't been profitable. Is this a blip on a long-term growth trend, or is the industry doomed for low margins? That's what Travis Hoium digs into in this video.*Stock prices used were end of day prices of March 15, 2023. The video was published on March 18, 2023.Continue reading