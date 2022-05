Can Coca-Cola Sustain Its Recovery in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you think Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is already ubiquitous on the world's supermarket shelves, the company was happy to prove you wrong this week with a smashing first-quarter earnings report. The 16% year-over-year sales increase was a further recovery from pandemic declines after a 5% increase last year. It faces tough comps to beat from last year, though, for the rest of 2022.Let's see if the beverage giant has what it takes to maintain its momentum this year.Image source: Getty Images.