Can Comcast Fend Off Wireless Carriers?

The growing number of consumer options for home internet is having a big impact on Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA).The biggest internet service provider in the U.S. lost 4,000 customers last quarter. That's after adding just 14,000 total customers over the previous two quarters. Meanwhile, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) are adding hundreds of thousands of new customers with their fixed wireless access, or FWA, products. Additionally, AT&T (NYSE: T) is building out its fiber network as it aims to replace its legacy broadband services, and it's also expanding its FWA service.The competitive environment is certainly taking a toll on Comcast, and management doesn't expect a big turnaround anytime soon.Continue reading