CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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16.07.2026 03:00:00

Can CoreWeave Become a $1 Trillion Company?

Power is a major constraint in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is positioned at the center of it. The company has more than 1 gigawatt of active power and is aiming for more than 8 gigawatts by 2030.Gigawatts have become highly lucrative, with tech giants eager to sign long-term deals for this type of AI infrastructure. Just as AI chips and memory chips produced trillion-dollar stocks in the blink of an eye, power constraints can do the same, and CoreWeave is well-positioned for that scenario.However, a $1 trillion valuation would require CoreWeave to more than 20x from current levels. How realistic is that, actually? Here's what investors should know when assessing whether CoreWeave can become a $1 trillion company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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