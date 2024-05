Can Costco Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

You probably wouldn't believe that a company that has nothing to do with technological disruption or game-changing innovation has crushed the Nasdaq Composite Index. But that's exactly what Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has done. Its shares have soared 220% just in the past five years.Can this top retail enterprise become a trillion-dollar stock by 2030? Continue reading to see if Costco can make it into this exclusive club that currently only has seven businesses.Costco is a favorite among people looking for high-quality merchandise at cheap prices. That success with customers helps explain why Costco is a fantastic business. Its scale, as demonstrated by fiscal 2023 net sales of $238 billion, allows the company to obtain favorable pricing on the merchandise it buys from suppliers. This leads to lower prices, with more and more value accruing to shoppers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel