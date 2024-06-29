|
29.06.2024 11:15:00
Can Costco Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock By 2030?
All the attention on Wall Street seems to be going to the tech sector these days, mainly due to the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom. This can be justified, given that some of the world's most valuable enterprises have connections to the space. In fact, several of them are worth more than $1 trillion apiece.Still, it's refreshing to know that there are some businesses that have nothing to do with AI that are performing well right now. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is one such company. This retail stock has been a big winner for investors in the past few years. But could the warehouse retail giant get to a trillion-dollar market cap by 2030?Costco is arguably one of the best businesses in the world. That might sound like a bold statement, but there are reasons to adopt this perspective. For example, it has consistently grown revenue and earnings over multiple decades, and continues doing so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
