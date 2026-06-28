Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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28.06.2026 12:15:00

Can Costco Stock Reach $1,000 by the End of 2026?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock hit $1,000 for the first time in February 2025, but it's been up and down since then as the market accounts for changing economic trends.Costco itself has been demonstrating outstanding performance the whole time, though, and the market has been feeling more positive about it.Can it get back to $1,000 again before the end of the year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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