|
31.03.2022 16:23:00
Can Crocs Stock Hit $100 in 2022?
Heightened consumer focus on affordability and comfort throughout the pandemic has propelled Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) to new heights. The well-known maker of foam clogs has been booming over the past couple of years. Despite the superb performance, however, the stock has taken a beating. While it's impossible to predict what Crocs' shares will do in such a short time frame, I think it's extremely reasonable to expect the stock to reach $100 (which implies almost 25% upside from the closing price of $83.38 on March 29) by year's end. Here's why that's possible. In 2021, Crocs' revenue jumped nearly 67% year over year to $2.3 billion. Operating income of $683.1 million was 219% higher than the prior year. And with tiny capital expenditures of only $55.9 million in 2021, Crocs was able to generate more than $500 million in free cash flow (FCF) for the full year. This is truly an outstanding financial profile for a business that gets 80% of its footwear sales from one product, the popular foam clog. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.22
|Can Crocs Stock Hit $100 in 2022? (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Why Crocs Stock Is Becoming Too Cheap to Ignore (MotleyFool)