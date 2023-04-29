|
29.04.2023 13:45:00
Can CrowdStrike Stock Hit $200?
Although CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been a decent stock to own this year (it's up roughly 20%), it has essentially matched its benchmark technology index, the Nasdaq-100 (up 19% in 2023). However, this market performance could be a buying opportunity, as the stock hasn't seen the rocket-like run-ups other tech companies have.With the stock at around $125 today, hitting $200 might seem like a stretch. But if you look at the financials, it doesn't seem as far-fetched. Here's a closer look at why CrowdStrike could be heading higher and why it's a top stock in today's market.CrowdStrike has a wide-reaching cybersecurity platform, but it all centers around one offering: endpoint protection. This facet of cybersecurity focuses on devices used to access a network, like a laptop or a cellphone, and protects them from external threats. This is CrowdStrike's bread and butter, and it recently received the 2023 SE Labs award for best endpoint detection and response for the third consecutive year. Continue reading
