Can Crypto Recover? These 3 Stocks and Tokens Are Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market has had a wild ride in recent years, with extreme volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and an unstable global economy. But despite these challenges, the crypto sector has shown remarkable resilience, and some digital currencies have continued to thrive. In particular, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) have emerged as top long-term investment ideas in this sector, with the potential to offer market-stomping returns over the years ahead. Here's why these three assets are worth considering for your portfolio.The original cryptocurrency and still the largest in 2023 has been turning heads since its creation in 2009. Bitcoin maximalists like MicroStrategy founder and chairman Michael Saylor see it as the ultimate store of value, a digital gold that can serve as a hedge against inflation and a long-term investment for the future. But Bitcoin was also hit hard by scandals and crashes in 2022, leading some to question its suitability as either a currency or an investment.Despite these challenges, Bitcoin has continued to attract increasing interest from investors and financial institutions alike. Its decentralized nature and strictly limited supply make it a unique asset that is not necessarily subject to traditional market forces. Moreover, this isn't the venerable cryptocurrency's first rodeo. Bitcoin has survived several brutal market crashes over the years, only to bounce back stronger each time.Continue reading