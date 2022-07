Can Digital Success Keep Boosting McDonald's?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock is down thus far in 2022, but the company itself is seeing success , thriving in this stage of the pandemic as enhancement in its digital capabilities boost sales and profits. McDonald's reported record earnings per share (EPS) in 2021 as revenue surged higher by 21%. Those are phenomenal results for a company that has historically grown at a turtle's pace. Let's consider its recent figures to try to determine if it can sustain the momentum.In its most recent quarter, which ended on March 31, McDonald's revenue increased by 11% year over year to $5.67 billion. Remarkably, systemwide digital sales -- the total value of sales at restaurants that originated through the company's mobile app, delivery services, and kiosks inside the restaurants -- exceeded $5 billion, representing 30% of total sales in its top six markets. McDonald's runs on a franchise business model, in which it takes a percentage of sales as royalties. Continue reading