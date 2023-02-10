10.02.2023 17:00:00

Can Disney Afford to Pay a Dividend?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) suspended its semiannual dividend in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on its business. That move made sense -- the movie theater business was decimated in those early months, and the company's parks were closed or subject to capacity constraints. By suspending the dividend, Disney preserved about $1.6 billion in cash every six months.While Disney's various businesses have largely bounced back, the company has yet to reinstate the dividend. Part of the problem is spending. Disney has been pouring cash into its streaming services, racking up massive subscriber figures and equally massive losses. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 31, the direct-to-consumer segment posted an operating loss of over $1 billion.With Bob Iger back as CEO, the company's priorities are shifting. Disney anticipates restarting dividend payments by the end of this year, fueled by a newfound focus on cost-cutting and efficiency.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.11.22 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 101,12 -1,46% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen