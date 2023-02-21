|
21.02.2023 17:15:00
Can Disney Save Imax This Week?
This past weekend was fertile soil for Imax (NYSE: IMAX) and the larger-than-life experiences that it blows up on the silver screen. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- the latest release from Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Marvel hit factory -- hit the ground running. The movie generated an estimated $105.5 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend, bumped to $120 million if you include Monday, the Presidents' Day weekend holiday. The rest of the multiplex screens were relatively quiet. Every other film playing at theaters combined for just $37 million in domestic ticket sales. This isn't the kind of balance that exhibitors are hoping to achieve, but it works just fine for the Imax business model. It's only worried about what's playing on its supersized screen with enhanced audio and visuals, and that success in recent months has fallen squarely on Disney's broad shoulders. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!