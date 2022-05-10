|
10.05.2022 14:30:00
Can Disney Save the Market on Wednesday?
There's a lot of spinning in the dark for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors these days, and I'm not just talking about folks riding the new Guardians of the Galaxy indoor coaster at Disney World that officially opens later this month. The media giant finds itself back on top of the battle for box office receipts, and its theme parks are packed despite getting tangled up with conservative politicos in Florida. The shares are now trading 47% below where they were at their peak 14 months ago. Disney reports fresh financials after Wednesday's market close. Let's go over some of the reasons it could be a better-than-expected quarterly report. Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
