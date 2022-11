Can Disney Save the Multiplex?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If your local movie theater was more crowded than usual over the weekend, you can probably thank Disney (NYSE: DIS) for having to share your cupholder space. The media giant's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generated $181 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend, and $331 million worldwide. It's the second biggest opening weekend for a U.S. theatrical release this year. The premiere trails only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- another Disney Marvel feature -- in 2022.Disney's not done. Its next animated feature, Strange World, hits theaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It hasn't had a multiplex hit with an original property out of its animation studio in a few years. Even the highly anticipated Lightyear failed to draw Toy Story fans to the local cinema this summer. The one sure thing is that Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water will be huge when it makes its way to the silver screen next month. Disney is giving exhibitors the potential blockbusters they need, but will it be enough? Let's see why the media giant's healthy pipeline of upcoming theatrical releases may not be enough to save the multiplex.Continue reading