|
15.11.2022 16:15:00
Can Disney Save the Multiplex?
If your local movie theater was more crowded than usual over the weekend, you can probably thank Disney (NYSE: DIS) for having to share your cupholder space. The media giant's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generated $181 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend, and $331 million worldwide. It's the second biggest opening weekend for a U.S. theatrical release this year. The premiere trails only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- another Disney Marvel feature -- in 2022.Disney's not done. Its next animated feature, Strange World, hits theaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It hasn't had a multiplex hit with an original property out of its animation studio in a few years. Even the highly anticipated Lightyear failed to draw Toy Story fans to the local cinema this summer. The one sure thing is that Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water will be huge when it makes its way to the silver screen next month. Disney is giving exhibitors the potential blockbusters they need, but will it be enough? Let's see why the media giant's healthy pipeline of upcoming theatrical releases may not be enough to save the multiplex.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Save S.p.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|91,19
|-0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils deutlichen Gewinnen
Der heimische Leitindex bewegte sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fuhren Gewinne ein. In Fernost hatten die Käufer die Oberhand.