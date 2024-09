Can Disney Stock Avoid Falling for the Sixth Month in a Row?

You'd think that this would be a great time to be a Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholder. After a tough calendar 2023 at the box office, Disney has broken records with two of its summertime theatrical releases. Last month it announced major additions coming to its theme parks worldwide in the next five years. The media giant has posted double-digit percentage bottom-line beats over the past year. It also emerged victorious in a springtime proxy war against a pair of activist groups.Despite all of the positive developments, Disney is trading lower for the sixth consecutive month. The stock has now fallen 28% since the end of March, a rough comparison to the generally buoyant market in that time.There are naturally a few things that haven't gone right for the House of Mouse. There are a lot of moving parts to Disney , and things don't always go as scripted even for a seasoned Hollywood storyteller without equal. Let's go over the challenges facing Disney that could be keeping the stock in check. Then I'll get into why it's probably a smart buying opportunity anyway.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool