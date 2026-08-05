Walt Disney Aktie

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WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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05.08.2026 20:22:00

Can Disney Stock Stay Above $100 This Time?

It's a tale as old as time, as they say in Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Beauty and the Beast.The beauty? Disney does something that makes it attractive to Wall Street. It could be another box office blockbuster, general market appreciation that content is king, or -- as investors saw Wednesday morning -- a blowout financial update. The stock price leapt its way out of the high double digits, landing north of $100.Then comes the beast. It could be a theatrical flop, slowing turnstile clicks at its theme parks, or just the general frustration with Disney's tendency to fall back into single-digit revenue growth. It may feel like a recurring dream that turns into a nightmare, but this is the fifth consecutive calendar year Disney shares have hit triple digits, only to buckle below $100 later in the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Walt Disney 90,62 -0,10% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

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