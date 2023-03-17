|
17.03.2023 13:30:00
Can Disney World Avoid a Midlife Crisis?
Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) original Florida theme park is two weeks away from wrapping up an 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50. Like some folks facing a midlife crisis, Disney World is turning to a speedy motorbike to feel young again. Tron Lightcyle Run will be the Magic Kingdom's fastest and most intense thrill ride when it officially opens on April 4. It's the park's first launch coaster -- approaching speeds of nearly 60 miles an hour -- but it won't exactly be sneaking up on anyone. It's been under construction since 2018. It has also been welcoming employees, pass holders, and media personalities for more than a month. It was finally my turn to kick the tires earlier this week. Tron Lightcycle Run will raise the bar of coolness at a park that has thrived on classics and nostalgia for more than half a century. One of the few knocks on the new attraction -- the ride's short duration once it gets going -- isn't a fair shot. The track length is comparable to the park's iconic Space Mountain and far longer than the park's three other kid-friendly roller coasters. Time flies when you eliminate the rickety chain lifts that you find at the Magic Kingdom's other old-school coasters and soar through the sky at roughly double the peak speed of the next-fastest ride at the park. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
