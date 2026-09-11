Answer Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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11.09.2026 13:30:00

Can Dogecoin Reach $1 by 2027? The Answer Might Shock You.

Bitcoin officially launched in 2009, and it quickly attracted a dedicated group of followers. Many of its supporters believed it could transform the entire financial system, but two friends, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, thought the cryptocurrency industry was suddenly taking itself too seriously.

Using the famous "Doge" internet meme as inspiration, Markus and Palmer launched a meme coin called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2013. They openly admitted the entire exercise was a joke, but that didn't stop speculative investors from driving its price to a peak of $0.73 per coin in 2021. It had a market capitalization of more $90 billion at the time, making it more valuable than most S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) companies.

Unfortunately, speculative frenzies never last, and Dogecoin has since fallen 88% from its peak. In fact, it was trading at just $0.068 per coin last month, the lowest level in three years. But can it rediscover its lost momentum and stage a rally to $1 before 2027 rolls around? Read on for the shocking answer.

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