Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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26.05.2026 10:00:00
Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Might Surprise You.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was created in 2013 by two friends who felt the cryptocurrency industry was taking itself too seriously. At the time, a growing chorus of investors believed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was about to replace the entire financial system, and considering that still hasn't happened, the friends were probably right to take some of the edge off with their meme coin.Dogecoin reached an all-time high of $0.73 in 2021, which translated to a market capitalization of more than $90 billion, so it was more valuable than most of the companies in the S&P 500 index. But its gains simply weren't sustainable because they were fueled by pure speculation, so the token has since lost more than 85% of its peak value.Dogecoin is trading at just $0.10 per token as I write this, but could 2026 be the year it rediscovers some momentum and stages a rally to finally reach the $1 milestone? Read on for the surprising answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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