Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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05.08.2026 10:40:00
Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in the Second Half of 2026? The Answer Might Shock You.
Back in 2013, the cryptocurrency market was just starting to gather momentum thanks to the surging value of Bitcoin. But while many investors believed cryptocurrencies were about to transform traditional finance, two friends, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, felt the industry was taking itself too seriously.Using the famous "Doge" internet meme as inspiration, they launched a meme cryptocurrency called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). It had no real purpose, and the two friends admitted the entire exercise was a joke, but that didn't stop the token from soaring to a peak of $0.73 in 2021. It had a market capitalization of over $90 billion at that point, so it was more valuable than many companies in the S&P 500.Unfortunately, speculative frenzies never last, and Dogecoin has since lost 90% of its peak value. In fact, it recently set a new 52-week low of $0.07 per token. But can it rediscover its lost momentum and potentially chart a path to $1 before the end of 2026? Read on for the surprising answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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