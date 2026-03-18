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18.03.2026 10:21:00
Can Dogecoin Really Hit $0.50 in 2026? I Ran the Numbers -- the Answer Shocked Me
Back in 2013, software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in response to rising enthusiasm for digital assets. Over the years, Dogecoin has managed to fetch quite a loyal following. The irony is that the token's roots are based in satire rather than practical utility.Nevertheless, Dogecoin remains one of the most intriguing players in the cryptocurrency realm. With its price hovering around $0.10, Dogecoin is trading roughly 86% below all-time highs. Could 2026 be the year Dogecoin bounces back?Dogecoin is an altcoin -- a word used to describe tokens that aren't Bitcoin. Dogecoin is also widely considered a meme coin. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that lack an underlying value proposition in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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