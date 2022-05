Can DraftKings Sustain Blistering Revenue Growth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mobile gambling has been growing revenue at a blistering pace for the past several years. A big reason for that was the boost created by pandemic lockdowns when folks could not visit casinos to place wagers. Mobil gambling leader DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was one of the top beneficiaries.Casinos have been allowed to reopen, gambling enthusiasts are feeling more comfortable returning to crowded casinos, and DraftKings expects a slowdown this year as a result. The company has also been working hard to develop new markets but has encountered some challenges along the way.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading