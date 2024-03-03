|
03.03.2024 18:09:00
Can Dutch Bros Become the Next Starbucks?
It hasn't been a fun time for Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) shareholders. Since hitting a peak in November 2021, the stock has cratered 62% as it tries to regain its footing. Perhaps the initial excitement surrounding this growth stock has calmed down a bit.But that price performance hasn't prevented some of Dutch Bros' most bullish supporters from hoping it can become the next Starbucks. Is this even a possible outcome? Let's take a closer look.Dutch Bros just reported its 2023 financial results, and unsurprisingly, its growth took the spotlight. Revenue jumped 31% from 2022. And the business opened 160 net new stores during the 12-month period, bringing the total to 831. The company, which has a strong presence in the western and southern parts of the U.S., is gaining customers thanks to its customizable beverage offerings and accessible store formats.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
